Reviewing Lucira Health (LHDXQ) and Its Rivals

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -802.63% -114.28% -27.57%

Volatility and Risk

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.03 Lucira Health Competitors $486.78 million $10.72 million -53.51

Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lucira Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 363 627 1234 19 2.41

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 36.65%. Given Lucira Health’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

