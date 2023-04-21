Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Up 17.2% in March

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conifer has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Conifer from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at Conifer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conifer

In other news, CEO James G. Petcoff bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,215.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer comprises 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned 3.82% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Underwriting, Wholesale Agency, and Corporate. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

