Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
ASTVF stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
