Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

ASTVF stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

