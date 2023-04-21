FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hess in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.55. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.81.

NYSE HES opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. Hess has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $105,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hess by 390.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 219,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after acquiring an additional 174,347 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

