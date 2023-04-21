Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

