National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.30.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

FM opened at C$33.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The stock has a market cap of C$23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.27.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

