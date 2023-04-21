Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.