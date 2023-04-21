Research Analysts Set Expectations for My Size, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for My Size in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($10.87) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.53). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($10.87) per share.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size Stock Performance

My Size stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.15. My Size has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc engages in the development of measurement technologies. It provides solutions for e-commerce, apparel, shipping and parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself industry applications. The firm offers measurement apps including MySizeID, BoxSize, and SizeUP. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.