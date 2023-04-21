Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centene Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

