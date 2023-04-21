Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $55.38.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.