FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cenovus Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.62.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.90 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. Insiders purchased 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090 in the last 90 days. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

