FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $22.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $22.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $20.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $17.37 EPS.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

