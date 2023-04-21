FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Issued By Zacks Research

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.62. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

Entergy stock opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $108.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

