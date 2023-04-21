Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

