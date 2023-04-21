FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

CNQ opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

