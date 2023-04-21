FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.23. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

