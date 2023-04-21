Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Byrna Technologies Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Byrna Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.43. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,537,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 102,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.