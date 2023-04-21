Marathon Oil Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

