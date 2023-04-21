Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN) Reduced by Analyst

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Bloom Burton reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reunion Neuroscience in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Reunion Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Reunion Neuroscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reunion Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ REUN opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REUN. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

