Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.19.

CHKP stock opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.