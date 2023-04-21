Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
CHKP stock opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
