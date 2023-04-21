Reviewing Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% Talkspace -66.63% -49.58% -41.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DocGo and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

DocGo presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. Talkspace has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than Talkspace.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DocGo and Talkspace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 1.84 $34.58 million $0.32 24.69 Talkspace $119.57 million 1.10 -$79.67 million ($0.50) -1.62

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DocGo beats Talkspace on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

