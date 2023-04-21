Head-To-Head Review: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) vs. Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Oncorus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $77.65 million 32.11 -$481.18 million ($3.27) -5.04 Oncorus N/A N/A -$77.42 million ($3.00) -0.10

Oncorus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncorus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncorus has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BridgeBio Pharma and Oncorus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 9 0 3.00 Oncorus 0 3 0 0 2.00

BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 57.10%. Oncorus has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,024.68%. Given Oncorus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oncorus is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Oncorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -619.70% N/A -73.83% Oncorus N/A -87.78% -46.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Oncorus shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Oncorus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oncorus beats BridgeBio Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. The company has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. Oncorus, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

