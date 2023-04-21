Smart for Life (SMFL) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Smart for Life to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -168.73% -1,077.82% -104.75% Smart for Life Competitors -10.60% -78.33% 24.19%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million -$29.98 million -0.11 Smart for Life Competitors $257.99 million -$99.45 million -5.65

This table compares Smart for Life and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smart for Life’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Smart for Life. Smart for Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smart for Life and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart for Life Competitors 210 563 806 43 2.42

Smart for Life currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,300.00%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 102.55%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Smart for Life competitors beat Smart for Life on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

