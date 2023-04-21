Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

TSE:VET opened at C$17.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.81. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.41 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 38.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9220779 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.