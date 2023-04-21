Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE C opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

