Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.