Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 17.7% in March

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $164.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

