Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Decreases By 11.6%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.49.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 91.05%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marin Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
About Marin Software
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
Featured Stories
