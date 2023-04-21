Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Decreases By 11.6%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 91.05%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Marin Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marin Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Marin Software

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.