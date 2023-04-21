Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Up 16.6% in March

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 278,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 521,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRSN opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.85 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.26% and a negative return on equity of 178.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

