MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $78,844,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,898,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $10,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,562,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

