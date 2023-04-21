MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 163,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MOFG stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $79,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.