Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Drops By 7.1%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ MHUA opened at $4.21 on Friday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

