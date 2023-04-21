Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Drops By 7.1%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ MHUA opened at $4.21 on Friday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile
