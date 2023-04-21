MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Down 6.3% in March

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,293.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,337.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,213.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,037.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

