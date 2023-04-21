Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Declines By 9.1%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

MDRR opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.88. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT are going to reverse split on Thursday, May 4th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 4th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

