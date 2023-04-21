Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.47.

CNQ stock opened at C$80.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.39. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The company has a market cap of C$88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total value of C$404,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at C$3,267,308.30. In other news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,267,308.30. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total transaction of C$16,276,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,730,118,778.62. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $20,747,197. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

