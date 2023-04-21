Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEI.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.79.

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$59.49 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$41.12 and a twelve month high of C$60.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

