National Bankshares Boosts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$6.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

