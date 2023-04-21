Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) PT Lowered to C$0.40 at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
TSE ASND opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
