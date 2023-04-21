JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$12.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$10.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.12.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$939.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.735314 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -131.82%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

