National Bank Financial Cuts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAV. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Advantage Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.27 and a twelve month high of C$12.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.33.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

