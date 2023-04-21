National Bankshares Trims BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Target Price to C$3.85

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$4.15 to C$3.85 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
BTB.UN stock opened at C$3.36 on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.07 and a 12-month high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.07. The company has a market cap of C$286.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.61.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
