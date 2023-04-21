National Bankshares Trims BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Target Price to C$3.85

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$4.15 to C$3.85 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

BTB.UN stock opened at C$3.36 on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.07 and a 12-month high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.07. The company has a market cap of C$286.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.61.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

