Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Advantage Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.15.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAV opened at C$7.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

