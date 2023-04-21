HC Wainwright Comments on TRX Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TRX Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

