FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VET. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.82%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
