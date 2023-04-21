Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, Danske assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

