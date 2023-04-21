Financial Review: Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) vs. DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 49.27% 29.14% 21.05% DXI Capital N/A N/A -449.52%

Volatility and Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 175.93, indicating that its share price is 17,493% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.53 $505.23 million $1.83 3.23 DXI Capital $220,000.00 4.36 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and DXI Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Birchcliff Energy and DXI Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.97, suggesting a potential upside of 85.34%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats DXI Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

