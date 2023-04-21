Analyzing Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) & RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Charter Hall Group and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 RPT Realty 0 4 2 0 2.33

RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Given RPT Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A RPT Realty 38.62% 10.11% 4.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charter Hall Group and RPT Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RPT Realty $217.66 million 3.69 $84.05 million $0.87 10.66

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Charter Hall Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

