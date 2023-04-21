Critical Survey: Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) versus Its Competitors

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million -$220.58 million -5.16 Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors $3.15 billion $196.01 million 10.17

Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 400 2321 3319 76 2.50

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soho House & Co Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 0.40% -18.08% 1.40%

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. peers beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.