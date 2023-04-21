Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $3.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARBK. Compass Point raised Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

About Argo Blockchain

ARBK opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

