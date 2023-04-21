Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) & VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Head-To-Head Contrast

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and Healthcare Triangle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.84 -$14.40 million ($1.77) -0.99 Healthcare Triangle $44.89 million 0.28 -$9.61 million ($0.27) -1.12

Healthcare Triangle has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.7% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VerifyMe and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -73.55% -21.05% -16.52% Healthcare Triangle -20.92% -65.61% -42.56%

Volatility and Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VerifyMe and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

VerifyMe presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.68%. Healthcare Triangle has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 560.07%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than VerifyMe.

Summary

VerifyMe beats Healthcare Triangle on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

